Report: Karrion Kross Telling Talent WWE Still Hasn't Offered He & Scarlett New Deals

There has been much talk in regards to the contract status of WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and it seems as though Kross himself may have provided some insight into the matter to some of his peers backstage.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE has yet to extend a new contract to either Kross or Scarlett within the last week. Both of their current contracts with the company are said to still expire sometime in August per "numerous talent in wrestling who have claimed they've asked Karrion Kross" themselves about the matter and "at least six contacts within the wrestling industry who said that they got the same response when asking Kross or Scarlett." WWE has also kept the matter close to the vest themselves when Fightful inquired internally about the matter, but creative plans for Kross and Scarlett on programming are reportedly still in place.

Although it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kross and Scarlett in WWE, Fightful did further note that there were potential signs that a new contract has potentially already been signed or will be signed in the near future because of Kross and Scarlett's recent appearances on "WWE Raw", Kross' match against Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions on June 28, and WWE's continued release of merchandise for Kross.

Kross and Scarlett initially debuted in WWE in April 2020 as members of both the "WWE NXT" and "Raw" rosters. They both were released from the company in November 2021, but later when they blindsided Drew McIntyre on the August 5, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown". Since then, they were members of The Final Testament stable in 2024 and have recently been involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn.