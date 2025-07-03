Backstage News On Scarlett's WWE Contract Status In Wake Of Karrion Kross Report

Following recent reports about Karrion Kross' contract situation with WWE, a new report has provided details about the contract status of his wife and fellow WWE star, Scarlett.

As per "Fightful Select," Scarlett's contract with WWE will expire at the same time as Kross', with both of them signing three-year deals with the promotion when they rejoined in 2022. Her contract, like her husband's, will likely expire sometime next month, as per the report. The report also claimed that those backstage in WWE think that the duo will be re-signed, owing to Kross being used more on television and featuring at a WWE PLE recently.

The duo has yet to re-sign with WWE, with just a month remaining on their current deal. A report from last month had claimed that WWE hadn't yet discussed with Kross about a new deal. Kross was let go by WWE in 2021 along with Scarlett, with both lasting just a year in the promotion, but the duo made their way back to the company just a year later. Scarlett has primarily been Kross' valet throughout his second run, but has at times teamed with him at live events.

Kross' second run in WWE started on a high, with a feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and later led The Final Testament faction, which included Scarlett. But after the group broke up, he fell into obscurity, occasionally appearing in backstage segments where he goaded other wrestlers to become tougher.

His frustration at not being featured resulted in a now-infamous promo that he cut after WrestleMania 41, after which he began to feature more prominently on WWE television. That resulted in a feud with Sami Zayn and an eventual match with Night of Champions, which he lost.