Backstage Update On Karrion Kross' WWE Contract Status

The online swell of fan support for Karrion Kross has reportedly yet to positively impact his contract status with WWE. According to a Fightful Select report, Kross is in a contract year and sources claimed to the outlet that his current deal is up this summer, and there doesn't appear to be much movement in his situation.

Fightful reported they recently asked sources close to Kross and the situation and learned that WWE has not yet approached him about an extension or contract renewal. The report also stated they hadn't heard if WWE indicated interest in re-signing him. Kross, whose real name is Kevin Kesar, returned to WWE under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque in August 2022 alongside his wife, Scarlett. He had an initial run with the company in 2020 to November 2021. Kross was NXT Champion after dethroning Finn Balor in April 2021.

Following a series of well-received promos, including one following WrestleMania 41 on WWE's own "WrestleMania Recap," fans began to voice their support of Kross on both social media and at WWE tapings. During the rant, Kross spoke about the lack of opportunities he's received in WWE. In more recent days, he's spoke about being left out of Money in the Bank. Kross wasn't involved in any qualifying bout ahead of the premium live event on Saturday. After the explosive "WrestleMania Recap" interview, Scarlett also hinted at a potential WWE departure.

Kross' last televised match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania. His last televised singles match was a loss to AJ Styles on the April 14 edition of "WWE Raw."