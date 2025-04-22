Scarlett Hints At Potential WWE Departure After Explosive Karrion Kross Interview

Karrion Kross may be one of the few WWE stars who's WrestleMania weekend got more interesting after WrestleMania concluded. Though he did appear on Night Two of Mania in an unsuccessful attempt to get AJ Styles to cheat in his match against Logan Paul, Kross earned more headlines during a post-show interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, where he took shots at Paul, Styles, Joe Hendry, and WWE in general, in a rant that seemed a little more shoot than work for some fans.

Karrion Kross just cut one of the most insane promos I have ever heard this is must watch absolutely insane @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/6D57WQmRLw — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) April 21, 2025

y'all deserve so much better, we hear you loud and clear. especially this part pic.twitter.com/ehxuqwJ4Qg — ً (@tylerduran21) April 21, 2025

Kross' wife, Scarlett, was on hand for his promo, and her concerned reaction towards the end added further fuel to those wondering if Kross' promo was in fact real. Taking to X shortly after the clip began making the rounds on social media, Scarlett provided more intrigue, stating that "whatever happens next, we did it our way," indicating that the duo may be in trouble with WWE. Scarlett also made it clear that, despite her reaction during the interview, she was 100% behind Kross and what he said.

Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 21, 2025

Despite that, things seemed fine between Kross, Scarlett, and WWE when the two appeared on the post-WrestleMania edition of "Raw" last night. A much calmer Kross chatted with Styles about his refusal to cheat in order to beat Paul, with Styles admitting that he was unwilling to go back to the dark path he had followed in past years, and that winning that way would've meant nothing. He suggested that if Kross was so angry, Kross do something about it himself, which Kross seemed to indicate he would do as the scene ended.