Backstage Report On Internal Reactions To Ranting Promo From WWE's Karrion Kross

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross turned a lot of heads over WrestleMania 41 weekend, not through any in-ring participation or having a significant moment on the show, but by cutting a passionate promo on the "WrestleMania Recap" live stream, hosted by Sam Roberts. Kross showed up, used very explicit language, complained about the lack of opportunities he's received in WWE compared to someone like Logan Paul, who defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, and even giving details on his previous failed pushes and firings from the company, all while his wife Scarlett tried to calm him down.

It's safe to say that the promo has gained momentum on social media, with fans praising it as one of the best promos of Kross' career, and it's caught people's attention in WWE as well. Fightful Select have confirmed that, while what Kross said wasn't entirely scripted, it did need approval beforehand due to the strong language, and the contents of the promo has earned him no heat amongst WWE higher-ups. This might also go into explaining the recent report that came out via WrestleVotes, who claimed that Kross is set to receive some big opportunities in the near future, despite both him and Scarlett being in the final years of their respective contracts.

Even some of Kross' WWE colleagues reached out to him following the promo, not only to check on how he was doing, but to also thank him for being able to cut a promo that would both aid his own character in WWE, as well as touching on things that exist outside of wrestling. Scarlett has also teased a potential departure from the company in the days following WrestleMania, but given the amount of coverage her husband's words have gotten in the past few days, things could be on the up for the former NXT Champion.