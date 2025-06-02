Karrion Kross Reacts To Being Left Out Of Final Men's WWE Money In The Bank Qualifier

WWE star Karrion Kross, who has been vocal about his disappointment with his current standing in WWE, has posted a cryptic post after being excluded from the men's Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Kross, currently a part of the "WWE Raw" roster, has only featured in segments and hasn't wrestled on the red brand for nearly two months. After being left out of the qualifier matches, Kross posted on X about his current situation.

"Yep. I saw it too," said Kross.

Yep.

I saw it too. — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 31, 2025

Five stars have so far qualified for the men's Money in the Bank match, which includes Penta and Seth Rollins from "Raw," and Solo Sikoa, Andrade, and LA Knight from "WWE SmackDown." The final man for the 2025 men's Money in the Bank match will be determined on this week's "Raw," where CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will compete in the match. Some fans on social media are hoping that Kross somehow gets added to the match, with a few predicting that Kross could take out a star and add himself to the match. One name that many are predicting could be the fall guy is El Grande Americano, aka Chad Gable. Gable wrestled last week on "Raw" in one of the qualifying matches against Penta and Dragon Lee, where Penta emerged the winner.

El Grande Americano is unlikely to win the match, as Gable is scheduled to wrestle El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide, which is set to take place on the same night as Money in the Bank, June 7. Kross last wrestled on "Raw" on the April 14 edition, where he lost a singles match to AJ Styles.