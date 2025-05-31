Chad Gable Getting Second Chance At WWE MITB (As El Grande Americano)

With Money in the Bank one week from tomorrow, qualifying matches are still happening. On Monday, Chad Gable attempted to qualify against Penta and Dragon Lee. AAA star Vikingo sat ringside for the match. After a table spot in the match, Gable went after him. Once Gable went back to focusing on the match he was involved in, Vikingo hit him with an enzuiguri, which allowed Lee to land a double stomp. Gable got hit with the Penta Driver, which allowed Penta to move on to the ladder match.

Gable will get another chance to qualify next Monday when he participates as El Grande Americano against CM Punk and AJ Styles. Should he qualify for the "Money in the Bank", Gable will compete in two matches on two shows next Saturday. He is scheduled to face Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on "Worlds Collide". The "Money in the Bank" PLE is later that night.