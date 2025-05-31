Andrade And Naomi Heading To WWE MITB

A Money in the Bank contract can change a Superstar's entire career, and with the accomplishment's titular event fast approaching, WWE's most talented in-ring performers are looking to punch their ticket to Los Angeles. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," both Naomi and Andrade came out of their qualifying Triple Threats with the win, now one step closer to a life-changing briefcase.

After a tense altercation with Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill were joined by Nia Jax in Friday's opening match. Naomi opted to stroll around at ringside as Jax began battering Cargill in the early goings of the match. Naomi reinserted herself into the match with a dropkick to Jax, and shades of WrestleMania 41 blossomed as Naomi and Cargill continued to target each other. Their chaotic Triple Threat match only ended after a temporary alliance between Jax and Naomi crumbled, allowing Naomi to come out with the win with a crucifix pin. Naomi is now confirmed for a fifth career Money in the Bank match.

Jacob Fatu locked up with Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in the night's second qualifying match. The match saw remnants of Andrade and Hayes' 2024 series of matches intertwine with Fatu's unbridled, athletic offense as the three men had a true tug-of-war contest. Interference from The Miz, Solo Sikoa, and the recently-debuted JC Mateo changed the match's trajectory multiple times as each man laid finisher after finisher, only to have their opponent kick out at the last moment. The match unraveled after Fatu began to bicker with the ringside Sikoa and Mateo, which allowed for Jimmy Uso to come out and level both Sikoa and Mateo. In the chaos, Andrade landed The Message onto Hayes for the win.

With their victories, Naomi and Andrade join a star-studded cast for the Los Angeles-based event, which includes Giulia, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, and Penta.