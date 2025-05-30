Top 5 WWE Money In The Bank Cash-Ins

In the words of the Atlanta based rapper Lil Scrappy, "I got money in the bank, shawty what you drank?" That's right, it's that time of year once again where a whole host of WWE stars look to climb the ladder of success and retrieve the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase and earn themselves a shot at either of WWE's top champions at any time within the next year.

While the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will be the show's 15th anniversary, the match itself has been around for two decades. Debuting in 2005 at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank ladder match has become a staple in the WWE calendar each year, and its early success has led to the PLE named after the match to be perceived as the biggest event WWE has to offer outside of the annual "Big Four."

Once the high octane action of the ladder match is over, fans then get to look forward to the eventual cash-in by the winner. Questions like when and where they will cash-in their contract run through the minds of fans, as well the inevitable question of will they actually be successful in their attempt to cash-in their contract? Since the match was created, a total of 32 cash-in attempts have been made, with 26 of them resulting in a new champion being crowned, including a 100% hit rate for whoever becomes Miss Money in the Bank. But as far as the actual cash-ins are concerned, which are the ones that stand out the most?

So sit back, relax, and climb a 12-foot ladder with us to see what are the five best Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history, in chronological order (not rank-ordered). Mind your step.