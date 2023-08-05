IYO SKY Cashes In Money In The Bank, Wins Women's Title At WWE SummerSlam

The 2023 Women's Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY has successfully cashed in tonight at SummerSlam and is now the WWE Women's Champion.

After seemingly hurting her knee, then returning to the match that also included then-champion ASUKA and Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Title with a roll-up. But Belair couldn't fend off the DAMAGE CTRL member. SKY attacked Belair's already-damaged knee with the briefcase and then swiftly cashed it in. She got the win after hitting a moonsault. Bayley was there to help make sure nobody interrupted the match, while Dakota Kai was there to celebrate with her fellow stablemates. Tonight's win marks SKY's first singles title win on the main roster, though she did hold the "NXT" Women's championship for 304 days.

Before losing the title tonight, "The Empress of Tomorrow" had been the champion since defeating Belair at WWE Night of Champions back on May 27, which at that time was just known as the WWE "Raw" Women's Championship. Ongoing live coverage of SummerSlam is available here.