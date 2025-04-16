A Bold Last-Minute Decision Changed This Historic WrestleMania 31 Match

WWE WrestleMania 31 took place on March 29, 2015, at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. At the time, it was instantly regarded as one of the better WrestleManias that the company had ever presented. A decade later, the event is still remembered fondly, but there is one match that stands out above the others — the main event, featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and a surprise appearance by Seth Rollins.

At the 2015 WWE Royal Rumble, just two months prior, Reigns won the right to challenge Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. On the same night, Rollins was pinned by Lesnar in a Triple Threat for the title, setting up the events to come.

By the time WrestleMania rolled around, Rollins was booked in an undercard match against Randy Orton, while Reigns and Lesnar were set to fight it out in the main event. Though Rollins held the Money in the Bank briefcase, fans weren't expecting a cash-in that night, especially after Orton pinned Rollins in the second match. However, they were quite wrong.

The first 15 minutes of the main event saw momentum shift back and forth between Reigns and Lesnar, with both wrestlers lying bloodied on the ring mat when Rollins' music hit. Cashing in his title match contract, Rollins entered himself into the match and, after nearly taking an F5 from Lesnar, successfully pinned Reigns using his Curb Stomp. WrestleMania 31 ended with Rollins celebrating his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship win.