Not many segments in WWE history are more iconic than Edge and Lita’s live sex celebration.

During ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw‘, former WWE Writer Christopher DeJoseph recalled how the live sex celebration was brought into existence.

“Edge had just won the title from John Cena and cashed in the Money in the Bank. We were in a meeting with Vince and he said, ‘Well what would you do if you won the title and you’re Edge?’ and I said, ‘I would have sex with my girlfriend in the middle of the ring for everybody to see’,” DeJoseph stated. “So that’s kind of how that live sex celebration thing happened.”

Edge won his first world championship in WWE by defeating John Cena at “New Year’s Revolution” 2006 with the Money in the Bank contract for the WWE Championship. The Rated-R Superstar was the first to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase, defeating five other men at “WrestleMania 21” in the Money in the Bank ladder match to win.

The next night on “Monday Night Raw,” Edge and Lita celebrated Edge’s WWE Championship win by having sex in a bed in the middle of a WWE ring. The celebration may have been a bit premature, however, because only 20 days after their fun on TV, Edge lost the title back to John Cena at “Royal Rumble” 2006. Edge would go on to win 10 more World Championships following this first victory. Edge has also won the Intercontinental Championship five times and the Tag Team Championships 14 times.

Christopher DeJoseph revealed who were his favorite wrestlers to write for while working with WWE.

“I had a lot of fun writing for Jeff Hardy, to be honest with you,” DeJoseph said. “… I loved writing for Vickie and Edge. I had so much writing for them when they were a team together.”

Vickie and Edge were an on-screen pairing from 2007 until 2008 and Edge feuded with Jeff Hardy, whom DeJoseph mentioned, in 2009. The two had history, with both of them taking part in the historic TLC matches involving the Hardys, the Dudleys, and Edge & Christian about a decade prior.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]