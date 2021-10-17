WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today to celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of the first-ever tag team ladder match in WWE history. At No Mercy 1999, Edge & Christian took on The Hardy Boyz in a thrilling ladder match that left the crowd standing in applause at the conclusion.

“22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match,” Edge wrote. “22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride.”

Seasoned wrestling fans will recall that this ladder match from No Mercy eventually led to the triangle ladder match between The Dudleys, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian at WrestleMania 2000. They then inspired the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches in WWE history.

As “The Rated R Superstar” notes at the end of his post, Edge will be facing Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at this Thursday’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Edge defeated Rollins by submission at SummerSlam 2021, but Rollins bested Edge in their second encounter at Super SmackDown at MSG. After interfering in Edge’s matches and even terrorizing his home, Edge challenged Rollins to the HIAC match.

You can see Edge’s full post below: