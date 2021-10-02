WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown.

After Seth Rollins invaded his home, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.

FTR and Edge are close friends in real life, and reside in the same neighborhood in Asheville, NC.

Last year, Edge revealed that FTR helped him get back to shape ahead of his in-ring return.

“The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces,” Edge said [H/T Cultaholic]. “I didn’t want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I’m going to have to work differently. I’m going to have different limitations… I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour.”

Both Wheeler and Harwood took to Twitter to confirm that Edge was referring to them.

Harwood tweeted:

I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass.

Wheeler re-tweeted Harwood’s post with a GIF of FTR’s debut entrance in AEW.

As noted earlier, Edge was drafted to RAW in the second round of the WWE Draft. In the meantime, he is expected to face Rollins once again, most likely at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.