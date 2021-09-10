Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Super SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

– Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. We’re live from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They stop on the stage and raise their titles in the air as pyro goes off and Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Cole hypes Finn Balor vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules, and The Street Profits vs. The Usos for tonight.

The Bloodline enters the ring and raises their titles for more pyro. Reigns hands the strap off to Heyman as the boos get louder. Reigns asks Heyman that when it comes to sports entertainment, WWE runs New York City, right? Heyman agrees. And who owns WWE? You own WWE, Tribal Chief. Reigns says that’s right, he and The Bloodline run WWE, therefore The Tribal Chief runs New York City, and runs Madison Square Garden. Some fans boo now. Reigns tells MSG to acknowledge him. The Bloodline stands tall until the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop.