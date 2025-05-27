WWE Worlds End Stipulation Seems To Spoil Major AAA Match

During the "WWE Raw" broadcast, they aired a graphic for a match for the upcoming "Worlds End" show. Vikingo will be facing Chad Gable (not El Grande Americano) as previously announced, but this graphic had a surprise detail. The graphic shows that the match will be for the AAA Mega Championship. There's just one problem. The current champion is Alberto Del Rio. He is scheduled to defend his title against Vikingo at a AAA taping on May 31. "Worlds Collide" is just one week later on June 7. Commentary also said the match was for the AAA Mega Championship.

Since WWE's pending purchase of AAA, one of the big topics has been whether or not WWE would re-sign Del Rio. He reportedly has several incidents of domestic abuse towards his former fiance, ex- WWE and AEW star, Saraya. In 2020, he was charged with kidnapping and second degree sexual assault (the charges were dismissed in 2021 due to a missing witness). There were reports that he signed with WWE after the acquisition, but this is unclear as the sale of AAA has not been finalized.

Vikingo is the longest reigning Mega Champion, holding the title for 833 days. AEW Intercontinental Champion Kenny Omega previously held the title for 765 days before vacating it due to injury in 2021. Vikingo won the vacant title, leading to his historic reign.