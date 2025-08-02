Sami Zayn Resists Temptation, Beats Karrion Kross Clean At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross exactly as he said he would during WWE SummerSlam.

Their third singles bout came on Saturday's show with their saga tied at 1-1, though it wasn't just a result that Kross was looking for, so much as tearing down the righteous character of his opponent. That factored into the bout, with Kross taking control of the bout and stamping down on Zayn while jeering at him, telling him to admit that Kross was right and he does have a dark side.

Scarlett joined Kross in the jibes, but then Zayn fought back in the corner and set up for the Blue Thunderbomb; Kross countered it and hit the Doomsday Saito Suplex for a near-fall.

Scarlett then rolled a steel pipe into the ring, distracting the referee as Kross sought to use it. Zayn caught him with the Thunderbomb and went for the cover, only for Kross to kick out the last second of a delayed count. A notably frustrated Zayn then continued to relentlessly attack Kross against the ropes, requiring the referee to pull him away multiple times. As the referee checked on Kross, Scarlett rolled the pipe to Zayn and told him to use it.

But after consideration he threw it away, getting rolled up by Kross for a near-fall before delivering the Exploder Suplex into the corner. He then delivered the Helluva Kick for the winning pinfall, drawing a close to their feud with a clean win. After the bell, Zayn left Kross and Scarlett in the ring, signaling that he was done with them – to which Kross nodded his head, seemingly in agreement.