Karrion Kross And Scarlett Moved To WWE Alumni Page, As Contracts Expire

Time has run out on the WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett as the two have been moved to the alumni section of WWE's official website.

Kross and Scarlett were subjected to much scrutiny this past week as recent reports indicated that the pair's existing deals with WWE were set to expire today, August 10. Given their corresponding relocation to WWE's alumni page, that currently appears to be the case, though the possibility of an elaborate work — such as Seth Rollins' fake injury preceding a Money in the Bank cash-in — hasn't been ruled out by news outlets or fans.

Kross, a former NXT Champion, last wrestled on August 2 as a part of the night one festivities for WWE SummerSlam. There, he took a clean loss to Sami Zayn, with whom he had been feuding with for several months. Despite Kross' contract being days away from expiring at that point, WWE reportedly did not consider that as a factor while booking the match result for him vs. Zayn at SummerSlam.

Following SummerSlam, WWE initially had Kross and his wife/manager Scarlett penciled in for the fallout episode of "WWE Raw" on Monday. Sometime before then, plans changed, resulting in Kross and Scarlett's absence instead.

Days later, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that those within WWE had offered Kross a new contract, with WWE President Nick Khan now giving talents a shorter deadline to accept their respective renewals. As of Friday, the size of Kross' reported offer and his response to it were unknown. In a matter of months, Kross has heated up the hearts of the WWE Universe, so much so that chants of "We Want Kross" have been heard throughout "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and even the post-show of SummerSlam.