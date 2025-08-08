Latest Update On Karrion Kross Ahead Of Reported WWE Contract Expiration

Tick, tock, goes the clock, regarding the expiration of Karrion Kross and his sinister siren manager Scarlett's current contracts. However, the hands of time might change for these two and their future statuses in WWE.

Acknowledging that there has been some misinformation floating around about their positions within the company, Dave Meltzer tried to clarify where things stand as of press time in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by noting that an offer was made, according to word from those internally. Regarding how the company handles contract extensions now, the President of WWE, Nick Khan, waits until talent's contracts are set to expire, and then offers a renewal with a short deadline to accept. The story making the rounds is that Kross has received an offer. The size of the offer or if a response has been reached on that offer was not released in this report. As of this report, Kross has not signed a new deal. Kross' popularity propelled after his sound off at WrestleMania 41, regarding his rank and where he'd like to eagerly be on the corporate ladder. Many well perceived personalities in the industry, including Paul Heyman, have stated Kross' rise in momentum is similar to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's.

Fan's patience with Kross' booking has grown increasingly impatient after witnessing him take two losses to long-standing rival Sami Zayn at Night of Champions and night one of SummerSlam. At the time of the event, no one discussed a contract expiration. On night two of SummerSlam, Chief Content Officer Triple H was met with thunderous chants from the crowd vocalizing their overwhelming support of Kross and his meteoric rise with their "We want Kross" chants. "Mishearing the crowd," Triple H dismissed the WWE Universe's chants thinking they were calling for Brock Lesnar, who made his controversial return in the closing moments of night two. Kross, who knew better, acknowledged the gravitational fondness from the unanimous fans at the post-show on August 3, by posting on his X page, "Unreal. They write the scripts...But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock." Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE in 2022 after being released from their one-year tenure with the company from 2020 to 2021.