Paul Heyman: WWE's Refusal To Push Karrion Kross Is Making Him A Bigger Star

Throughout this year, Karrion Kross has quickly established a strong connection with the WWE Universe, with many becoming intrigued by his promo work, dark character and his ability to elevate himself across social media. However, despite fans chanting his name on a weekly basis, Kross still struggled to get booked on TV regularly, and just recently became featured on premium live events during his feud with Sami Zayn, who failed to defeat twice. This caused many viewers to become upset with WWE's treatment of Kross, but according to Paul Heyman, fans shouldn't be worried about the two-time NXT Champion.

Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Heyman explained that WWE has continued to be patient with Kross, which has allowed the audience to organically push him into the spotlight.

"He's a tremendous performer and what an act he has with Scarlett. I mean, they are great together," Heyman stated. "The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star and if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience is going to like, they're going to get behind him even more, which is great. They're making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats ... It reminds me of someone else by the way that was in WWE that the audience felt this is our guy. We like this act. We like him to be a bigger star. Why aren't you making him a bigger star? ... That guy's name was Steve Austin. Daniel Bryan, too."

Heyman also argued that Kross wouldn't receive the same level of support from the audience if WWE pushed him into a position to be the Intercontinental or United Staes Champion right now, stating that the company's plan with the 40-year-old is working.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.