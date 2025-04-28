Backstage Report Claims Karrion Kross Expected To Get 'Extended Opportunities On TV'

Since Karrion Kross returned to WWE in 2022, it's no secret many fans have been disappointed with his creative direction on the main roster. The former NXT Champion continues to find himself left off many Premium Live Events and stuck in WWE's mid-card, but last week, Kross decided to air his frustrations with the company on "WrestleMania Recap." During an explosive rant, Kross spoke about the lack of opportunities he's received in WWE, while voicing his displeasure with Logan Paul getting a match at WrestleMania instead of himself. Although Kross began to be featured more prominently leading up to WrestleMania, he was still annoyed with his position in the company, but it looks like his recent pipe bomb might've changed that. This past Saturday, WrestleVotes provided an update on Kross' status in the company, explaining that he's expected to be presented in an increased role going forward.

"Coming out of WrestleMania, we are told to expect Karrion Kross to get 'extended opportunities on TV.' It doesn't sound like a full-on push, but likely a way to continue to grow his character in different ways outside of the ring. Kross has several fans in creative that are advocating for this opportunity."

Throughout the past month, Kross has been desperately trying to get AJ Styles to walk down a darker character path, which "The Phenomenal One" continues to reject on a weekly basis. Despite losing to Styles before WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen if Kross will continue to feud with him on "WWE Raw," or if Triple H will begin to implement the "extended opportunities" for the 39-year-old sooner rather than later.

