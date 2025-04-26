Logan Paul Says WrestleMania 41 Win Over AJ Styles Proves Why He Belongs In WWE

Logan Paul has been quite the divisive WWE star ever since his initial involvement in the promotion, and while many chalk the heat he gets from fans to him simply being a heel, even the former United States Champion believes that he still needed to prove himself to the WWE Universe. During the Night 2 Post Show, Paul explained how his WrestleMania 41 victory over veteran AJ Styles is one of the moments he's proven that he belongs in the WWE.

"When I entered, it was clear to both myself and the WWE fans that I was born to wrestle," Paul claimed, explaining that incremental progress was his goal from the start, but that at WrestleMania 41, he felt like he was at home and in the zone. "It's one of the few places, when I'm inside that Squared Circle, that man I just feel like everything's perfect. I'm in my element." Additionally, Paul specifically praised Styles for the opportunity to compete against him. "I'm so grateful to have wrestled [Styles], but I'm so grateful that, I think, I continue to show people why I belong in this company," Paul claimed.

"I think I've had many WrestleMania moments, I think every match I have there's a moment, and I think that's why fans know that I'm the future of this business," Paul added. "It was an absolute honor to be in there with a legend like AJ Styles. You know? I've been here before. I've fought the best in the world. I've risen to the top tier of every industry I've ever conquered, and this one is no different."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Post Show, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.