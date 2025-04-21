Logan Paul Picks Up WWE WrestleMania Win After AJ Styles Refuses To Use Brass Knucks

Logan Paul has come a long way in WWE, and the infamous social media star was put on arguably the biggest stage of his life when he took on AJ Styles in Las Vegas on WrestleMania 41 Sunday. Despite his relative inexperience, Paul brought the fight to the veteran Styles, and, after out-of-ring interference from Karrion Kross, secured a victory over "The Phenomenal One."

The match began with a traditional lock-up, with Styles showing merciless offense towards the rookie. After a tangle with the apron cover, Paul found his momentum by throwing Styles into both the English and the Spanish announce tables. Paul's ego was put on full display as he began to vlog his WrestleMania experience, sending a drone to film the ring as he tangled Styles in the apron before ascending to the top for a Frog Splash. Paul continued his momentum with a split pin combo and some jabs, but "The Phenomenal One" stayed in the fight. Styles flattened Paul with a comeback sequence, and attempted to land a Phenomenal Forearm before Paul plucked him out of midair for a Rolling Senton and Lionsault combo.

The two exchanged Styles Clashes, and Vegas rose to their feet as a Styles victory seemed to dawn over the horizon. Things became complicated, however, when one of Logan Paul's associates attempted to sneak to ringside to provide Paul with his signature brass knuckles. His associate was met by Kross, who snatched the knuckles out of his hand and attempted to persuade Styles to use them against his opponent. Styles refused to gain an unfair advantage, and re-entered the ring just to be flattened with a right hook from Paul. The following Paulverizer cemented the win for the rookie.

It is unclear where Kross and Styles stand after their altercation, or what Paul's post-WrestleMania moves will be.