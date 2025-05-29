WWE's Karrion Kross Explains 'Misconception' About Post-WrestleMania Viral Rant

During the official WWE WrestleMania 41 recap podcast, Karrion Kross cut a scathing shoot-like promo, voicing his frustrations about his utilization in the promotion, which has since led to more screen time for both him and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux. During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross looked back at the promo and cleared up a misconception he believes everyone has had about what he said.

"The biggest misconception anyone can take from what I said on WrestleMania was that I'm disgruntled. I'm not! I'm just really, really, really hungry," Kross said. He added that his promo came from a place of passion and he's focused on the bigger picture when it comes to his character. "People are paying to come watch the greatest show in the world. I want to be a reason on the show where they felt like they got every single cent, you know, worth of that." Kross further added that he wants to be more than simply an "Easter Egg" in the back that just enjoys ruining people's lives.

In hindsight, Kross admitted he was confused about not being involved at WrestleMania but further emphasized that it isn't something anyone should stew in and become bitter about. "You have to try and make the best of that and try to hit a home run," he explained, noting how this is his approach to every show he's on in WWE. "I just circle back to that; I have to, because I've seen people go nuts in this business. They'll drive themselves insane trying to theorize what's going on."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.