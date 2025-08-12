Report: WWE Confiscated 'We Want Kross' Signs From Fans At Raw

Two days have passed since Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux' contracts with WWE expired, and still no one is sure whether they are actually on the open market, or if this is a long-term idea leading to their return to WWE. As such, everyone is looking for clues regarding their situation, and on Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer believed he spotted one upon hearing from fans who attended "Raw" last night.

"They did confiscate some of the signs tonight," Meltzer said. "I mean, nobody chanted, and I heard from several people at the show, and they said 'People thought they might chant. Nobody chanted.' There were a few signs in the crowd. I didn't see anyone taking them away and I did see them later in the show. But someone who was there said 'Yeah, they absolutely took the signs away.'"

At least from Meltzer's point of view, the confiscation of signs only adds to the confusion surrounding Kross and Bordeaux's situation. He ultimately believes there's only one factor that can help determine whether Kross and WWE are working an angle, or if Kross is available for another promotion to sign him.

"There's so much that doesn't add up," Meltzer said. "But the reality is that whatever it is...like I said, everyone thinks he's coming back and it will turn into a work, and it probably is. But nobody can prove or anything that he's not signed. And he's probably...his contract probably really did expire. But...is he talking to AEW? I don't know. I don't know if he is or he isn't. That would be the million dollar question. Is he talking with AEW? Cause if he is, then he's a free agent. If he's not, then there's something else going on."

