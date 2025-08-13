Karrion Kross Set For Ariel Helwani Following WWE Departure

If Karrion Kross' name wasn't already dominating the professional wrestling news cycle, it will be soon. Shortly after Kross and manager Scarlett's WWE contracts expired, influential sports journalist Ariel Helwani announced that Kross was expected to make a live, in-studio appearance this coming Wednesday, August 13.

Helwani took to social media midday Tuesday to make the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. After announcing Wednesday's live studio broadcast, he finished off his announcement with an hourglass emoji, one of Kross' many recognizable motifs throughout his career, and a gif of Kross with a menacing "tick tock" subtitle across the bottom.

Fans mostly expressed excitement underneath Helwani's guest announcement, but some social media users, however, expressed skepticism, with one wondering what new information could possibly come out of the interview, given the heavy news coverage surrounding Kross' departure. Despite the criticism, Helwani's announcement has garnered over 108,000 views as of writing.

As of writing, no topics have been advertised for Helwani and Kross' interview. However, Kross' WWE departure has been obscured in mystery and rumors, as conflicting reports about a potential new deal have been met with confirmations of contract expirations and active social media presence from kross himself. Despite the noise, neither Kross nor Scarlett have announced any post-WWE ventures.

Kross' recent release is only the most recent development in the star's tumultuous relationship with WWE. After a dominant "WWE NXT" run, Kross faced a lackluster main roster call-up and subsequent release in 2021. Kross was brought back to WWE in 2022, and was briefly paired with Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering to form The Final Testament. The group was disbanded with Akam, Rezar, and Ellering's WWE release, and Kross' seemingly-final WWE venture saw him in well-received feud with Sami Zayn that culminated in a one final loss at SummerSlam.