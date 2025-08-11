Karrion Kross Details Being 'Pissed' About Direction Regarding WWE Fan Interactions

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are seemingly done with WWE, having been moved to the alumni section of WWE's website with statements posted by both stars on social media. Kross went a step further on Sunday and released the second part of his "The Killer" documentary, though the YouTube video was titled "My WWE Contract Ends Today." In the video, Kross voiced frustration with WWE. At one point, he described an incident after a show where he said "hello" to a toddler who had been waving and trying to get their attention as they left, something that allegedly didn't sit well with someone higher up.

"It really pissed me off, because some had told me, 'You know, you shouldn't have been out there doing that,'" Kross explained. "Not even understanding the context of what happened. There was no way around it. It was almost implied to me that I was egging that on, like I shouldn't be doing that. It wasn't a conversation, it was just somebody talking to me. And sometimes that's the way it goes in this business. Sometimes people just feel that they need to be heard."

Kross said he didn't think he did anything wrong, and it wasn't like he was "killing the business." He mentioned decades of footage existing of heels going out to do charity work that's filmed and promoted. He mentioned that on top of that, it wasn't like he did it during the show.

"That just pissed me off so much and I hate that those two moments are intertwined," he said. "I don't think I did anything wrong and quite honestly, I wouldn't change anything going back and doing it. I'm glad I had that engagement with those people."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Killer Kross" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.