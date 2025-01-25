Karrion Kross Details Journey Through The Indies After Initial WWE Release

Karrion Kross debuted with WWE in 2020 and immediately made an impact on TV, capturing the WWE NXT Championship just a short time into his tenure. Though he was called up to the main roster in 2021, it wasn't long before Kross was released, with reports emerging that claimed then-CEO Vince McMahon wasn't a supporter of the WWE star.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Kross looked back on the aftermath of his release, which saw him return to the independent wrestling scene. Despite losing his job with the largest wrestling promotion in the world, he seems to have maintained his composure.

"I was welcomed back to the independent community with open arms," Kross said. "I had always kept really good relationships with the previous companies that I had worked with. I got to know everybody so I didn't have to fish for work. I was in a really fortunate position, actually."

Kross acknowledged that he had fears upon hearing the news of his release, but things ended up working out for the wrestler. Not only was he able to book out over a year of wrestling and convention appearances, but Kross was later signed by WWE once again when Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as the head creative figure.

Either way, Kross had no intention of letting his release keep him down. The current Final Testament leader spoke at length about the importance of his outlook at the time and how it led him back to WWE.

"I don't live in a negative place in general," Kross continued. "Something happens, I allow myself to feel it, I process it, and I gotta move on. ... Everybody in my family's solution-based thinkers — we don't dwell on stuff."

