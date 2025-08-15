Karrion Kross Says Major Promotions Have Reached Out Since WWE Release, But Not AEW

Following the evident expiration of Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett's WWE contracts, many have been left wondering what will come next for Kross. One place that fans shouldn't expect to see Kross pop up in is AEW, as Kross has revealed that while other promotions have contacted him, he has had no talks with the company.

"No," Kross told Ariel Helwani when asked whether or not he was surprised that AEW hasn't contacted him on "The Ariel Helwani Show". "A lot of people think it's a work...Everyone is thinking I'm just going to pop up under some other company that's in the WWE umbrella," Kross said. "They're hoping I do because this seems so nonsensical to people. People are following the course of events that have happened to get to here and they're going 'How did this happen? This must not be real because this makes no sense.' Believe me, I also think this makes no sense either."

Although Kross revealed that both himself and Scarlett have things in the works for themselves, he did note that none of it would stand in the way of him making a potential return to WWE. He further expressed interest in continuing conversations with the company should they want to resume them, adding that he felt like there were certain matters that were left unresolved during talks after they had rescinded their offer to him.

"Well, I mean I want to believe what they are telling me. That's how communication has to work unless they say something that is untrue. In life, no one is going to make a decision without information that's going to impact their entire life."

