Young Bucks Hint At New Day's AEW Arrival During Fan Q&A

Ever since The New Day mutually agreed to be released by WWE over not wanting to take a pay cut, two questions have been on the lips of both fans and even some wrestlers. Are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going to AEW? And if so, when?

Multiple AEW stars have been asked about the potential of seeing The New Day in All Elite Wrestling in the future, but two men who would have more than a good enough reason to want them in AEW are The Young Bucks, and in typical Young Bucks fashion, Matt and Nick Jackson made sure to drop some subtle (and some not-so-subtle) hints about The New Day during a recent livestream on the "Being The Elite" YouTube channel.

Matt Jackson kicked things off by responding to a fan who commented New Day's signature entrance sting 'It's a New Day, yes it is,' a statement Matt took quite literally. "Every day is a new day, that's a great point. Every time you wake up, and then the next day happens, it's a new day when that happens, when the sun comes up. Great comment."

Later, Nick was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, but once he named his four duos, he realized he'd left some important names out of the discussion. "Briscoes, Hardys, FTR, Young Bucks would probably be my four...Oh man Motor City Machine Guns how are they not on the Rushmore? Now you've got me–how is The New Day not on the list? And The Usos, The Dudleys are up there too...it's hard to put four. Road Warriors you know?"

The Jacksons were then asked outright if they were afraid of The New Day coming to AEW, and Matt responded by once again reiterating that everyday is in fact a brand new day. "I'm never afraid. I wake up every day, have a fresh cup of coffee, I'm never afraid about a new day. When there's a new day coming I'm excited." Due to the fact that they were released, Kingston and Woods are currently in their respective 90-day non-compete clauses, meaning they should be free to appear anywhere they want, including AEW, by the start of August.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.