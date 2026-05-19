Swerve Strickland Comments On Possibility Of The New Day Coming To AEW

Swerve Strickland is keen to see The New Day in AEW and has already spoken to them about it.

It's almost a given that the celebrated tag team stars will join Tony Khan's promotion after their non-compete clause expires, and Strickland discussed how he feels about their release and what the future could hold for them.

"I wouldn't even call them a cut. They were just like pulled apart," he said on "Bootleg Kev." "I'm honestly happy that [left the way they did]. That still shows their how their value, they could say no and they still can walk out like 100%, you know what I mean?"

Strickland opened the door for them to trade WWE for AEW, seemingly confirming a recent report that several AEW stars are keen to see New Day in AEW. Strickland said he spoke to them after their release, with the duo confident about their future and in full control of how their careers will pan out.

"There's a lot of wrestlers that want to see them end up in AEW," Strickland added. "I talked to them the same day. Kofi took like another day to get back to me, but they're in high spirits. They're motivated. They're happy. They have the ball in their court court and they honestly feel like they can control their own narrative, and Xavier's really good at that. Kofi is walking [as a] free agent for the first time in his whole career. He was a Hall of Famer like five years ago. ... almost five, six years ago. And then, add the world title match on top of that — he's the only black wrestler to ever win the world title at Mania."

He conceded that he also wants a moment akin to KofiMania at some point in his career, while crediting Kingston's WWE Championship win for helping pave the way for his own AEW World title victory. Strickland also discussed the dream match fans have wanted for years — The New Day vs. The Young Bucks — revealing that he has initiated discussions about it.