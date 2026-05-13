Backstage Update On How AEW Locker Room Views New Day

Since the shocking news of their WWE exit, the general feeling within the pro wrestling community is that the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will join AEW, which many within Tony Khan's promotion also believe will happen.

It's widely expected that the duo, who mutually agreed to leave WWE due to contractual reasons, will debut in AEW after their non-compete clause expires, with the likes of WWE commentator Booker T and AEW's Bobby Lashley recently stating it too.

As per "Fightful Select," Lashley isn't the only AEW member who expects the celebrated tag team to join AEW, with the outlet claiming that a dozen people in the promotion confirmed that they would welcome them with open arms. The report claimed that no one they spoke to in AEW opposed the idea of signing Kingston and Woods. "Fightful" also added that many "big names" in the company have gone to bat for The New Day and are eager to see them in the promotion.

The report said that The New Day will be a part of GalaxyCon later this month, and they are rumored to have been signed to appear in more conventions in the weeks to follow. The New Day joining AEW could lead to several dream matches, one of which is against The Young Bucks, which the AEW tag team recently teased by stating that such matches could happen later this year. But the duo's AEW debut will take a little while, with their WWE non-compete clause set to expire in the first week of August. The nearest AEW pay-per-view to that date is AEW All In in London, England, which will be held on August 30.