AEW's Young Bucks Tease 'A Lot Of Dream Matches' That Could Happen In 2026

On August 30, All Elite Wrestling will return to London's Wembley Stadium for All In. Along with it, the possibility of dream matches also returns, with fans especially eager for those involving The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

On the latest edition of "BTE Mail Bag," The Young Bucks suggested that a number of potential tag team bouts could become a reality at All In 2026 and beyond. "There's a lot of dream matches that might be able to happen," Nick said. "So I guess we have a lot of cool future matches to look forward to.

"A lot of good stuff is cooking up," Matt added.

Perhaps the most glaring possibility lies with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who recently departed from WWE after reportedly refusing to take a pay cut. In 2020, Nick Jackson went on record pinpointing a six-man bout pitting The New Day (Woods, Kingston, and Big E) against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as his ultimate dream match. In the process, Nick confirmed that the six-man match was actually close to materializing at one point. Earlier this week on "Being The Elite," Matt revealed that a phone call between The Young Bucks and Paul "Triple H" Levesque took place in 2018 about the idea, but nothing solid ever came of it. Whether Kingston and Woods will sign with AEW in 2026 is currently unclear.

Given AEW's working relationships, dream matches between The Young Bucks and stars from CMLL and/or New Japan Pro-Wrestling also exist as options. AEW could also work from within. Teases of a first-time faceoff between The Young Bucks and the team of Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage have notably presented themselves this year.