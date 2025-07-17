AEW All In 2026 Date Officially Announced, Will Return To Wembley Stadium In London

Due to a series of Coldplay concerts already booked for London's Wembley Stadium, AEW's annual All In event moved stateside, specifically to Arlington, Texas, this year. In 2026, it will return to London, with the exact date and location now confirmed by All Elite Wrestling.

Per AEW's official event lineup, All In will once again be held in Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2026. Further ticket information is expected to be announced in the coming months, though fans can register themselves as an AEW Insider for early access pre-sale opportunities.

In its first two years under the AEW banner, All In emanated from the historic UK venue in the month of August. This year, it took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12. "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley headlined the 2025 iteration with a bloody Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, which Page claimed by making Moxley tap out of a hanging chain choke against the ropes. Elsewhere, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against "The CEO" Mercedes Mone. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada also defeated International Champion Kenny Omega to become the brand new Unified Champion.

Next month, AEW will return to London for the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This event will take center stage from the O2 Arena on August 24, with England native Will Ospreay being featured on the PPV poster. Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Adam Copeland, and Toni Storm are advertised for the preceding episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," which take place in Scotland.