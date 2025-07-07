Coldplay Forced AEW All In 2025 Stateside

AEW's biggest event of the year is right around the corner as All In Texas at Globe Life Field is just under a week away. It marks the first time that the company's marquee event is taking place in the United States as the previous two editions were held at Wembley Stadium in London, England, while the original All In back in 2018 which did take place in the US happened before AEW existed. Many people wondered exactly why All In moved to Texas for 2025, and the answer to that question is simple; it's Coldplay's fault.

Fightful Select had originally reported via their Discord server that the main reason why AEW weren't holding All In at Wembley Stadium for the third year in a row was due to the fact that Coldplay had booked the venue first. This was later confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," who even stated that the English band had their UK tour dates booked years in advance, giving AEW plenty of time to find a new venue and date.

Ironically, Coldplay aren't actually playing a show on August 24, the date which All In likely would have taken place on, but they are playing a total of 10 shows at Wembley between August 22 and September 8, meaning there would have been no way for AEW to perform there. This led to AEW holding their Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London on August 24 at The O2 Arena instead, and will be returning to Wembley for All In London in 2026. Fightful did ask AEW sources why they didn't just choose to host All In at Wembley on a different date, and while the company have not responded to the question, the summer schedule for both sporting and non-sporting events at the stadium is extremely cramped, leaving little to no room for AEW to squeeze in to.