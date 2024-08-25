AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Officially Coming To London In Summer 2025

Ahead of AEW All In in London, several fans noticed that local advertisements had also circled the city of London as the destination for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. This was later confirmed to be the case on the All In pre-show, with a commercial outlining August 24 as the date for the next year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and London as the host location.

The specific venue from which Forbidden Door 2025 will emanate was not disclosed, although a few possibilities have emerged. Such possibilities include the O2 Arena, Wembley Arena, and Craven Cottage, home to the Fulham Football Club. The latter building is notably owned by Shahid Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan. Ahead of All In, several AEW representatives, including Tony Khan, made a visit to Craven Cottage for Fulham's game against Leicester City.

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWAllInLondon ZERO HOUR:#AEW is coming back to LONDON in 2025 for #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday, August 24! pic.twitter.com/jwtAh75dpR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

2025 will mark the fourth chapter in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door chronology. This year's event emanated from Elmont, New York, with talents hailing from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In addition, the Forbidden Door 2024 also showcased names from CMLL, and NJPW's sister company of STARDOM. It remains to be seen if the number of participating companies will continue to expand, or if Forbidden Door will revert back to its original format of exclusively featuring AEW and NJPW names.

With London hosting Forbidden Door next year, the All In pay-per-view series will be momentarily moving away from the United Kingdom and to the city of Arlington, Texas on July 12, 2025. AEW All In 2026 will then return to London.