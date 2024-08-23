Advertising Reveals New International Location For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Although it has already been announced that AEW All In is leaving London, England, in 2025 before returning in 2026, the city won't be without a pay-per-view next year. Local advertising has revealed that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will take place in London, though the exact date has yet to be revealed.

AEW Forbidden Door in London next year pic.twitter.com/L28z9bCpJE — robavfc (@burtmacklin316) August 23, 2024

Next year's event will mark the first time AEW brings a non-All In PPV to the city, and they'll have plenty of New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars in tow to help move tickets. The chances of Forbidden Door taking place at Wembley Stadium are slim to none, meaning that a new venue will have to be chosen. Possibilities could include Wembley Arena, the O2, or Craven Cottage, the soccer stadium owned by the family of AEW CEO Tony Khan.

AEW has run the joint PPV with NJPW since 2022, making next year's show the fourth annual installment. Previous main events have included Jon Moxley facing Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bryan Danielson taking on Kazuchika Okada while Okada was still on the NJPW roster, and Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship.

Now five years into existence, AEW has slowly but steadily been ramping up its international live event presence with more shows since 2022. The company began by touring Canada before bringing last year's massive AEW All In to Wembley, and returning once again this year. Though Forbidden Door will be in London, Khan announced last month that All In 2025 will instead take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.