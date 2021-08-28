AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio about future tour locations in England and talent acquisitions.

While he didn’t announce exact dates, Tony Khan did reveal that he wants to bring AEW to Craven Cottage. Craven Cottage is a football stadium located in Fulham, West London. It’s the home of Fulham FC, which is owned by Khan’s father Shahid Khan.

“I do want to come to England. It’s a huge part of my life. It’s a great thing we have with ITV. It’s been amazing for us. We have great wrestlers from the UK, male and female. I can’t announce exact dates, but I want to bring AEW to Craven Cottage. I think all the new additions would be the best home for AEW,” Tony Khan said (h/t to F4WOnline for the transcription).

He also teased that there are going to be multiple additions to the AEW roster in the next 4 to 6 months.

“Definitely going to make multiple additions in the next 4-6 months,” he revealed. “Will be some activity in the near future. I can’t specify exactly what it is but I don’t think people want me to.”

AEW’s next pay-per-view event is on Sunday, September 5. The event will be at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.