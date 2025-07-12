AEW All In 2025 Live Coverage (7/12) - Moxley Vs. Hangman, Storm Vs. Mone, Omega Vs. Okada, More

The road to All In has come to an end. All Elite Wrestling brings its annual stadium show to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, for All In 2025.

The show will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Winner Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch. The last time Hangman and Moxley wrestled in a Texas Deathmatch, Page was victorious. Can he manage a repeat?

Also set for the big show is 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Winner Mercedes Mone facing AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Storm has been a dominant competitor, but Mone has been on a streak of big match wins since her debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

The third big title match of the evening will be a winner-take-all contest between AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Omega and Okada's epic rivalry in NJPW was the stuff of legends, and now they bring their feud to AEW to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.

Last on the big match docket is the tag match between Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Young Bucks. Should the Bucks win, Swerve and Ospreay are barred from world title competition for a whole year, whereas The Bucks will have to relinquish their EVP status should Ospreay and Swerve win.

Plus, The Hurt Syndicate defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy in a three-way tag team bout, while the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, will face The Death Riders's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, who will team with Bullet Club's Gabe Kidd in place of the injured PAC. There will also be two Casino Gauntlet matches, as well as a TNT Title match between Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher.

The main PPV is set to air at 3 pm ET, while the Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 1 pm ET.

This event is in progress. Please refresh the page for the latest, up-to-date results.