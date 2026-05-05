Backstage Details On WWE Asking Talent To Take Pay Cuts, New Day's Departure

The wrestling world was shocked over the weekend when it was revealed The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would be leaving WWE, after 16 and 20 years in the company, respectively. At the time, it was reported both men refused to restructure the contracts they had just signed in 2025, and new reports this week have revealed that multiple talents were also reportedly asked to take pay cuts.

In a new report from Fightful Select, the outlet said it was told the company was tasked with eliminating millions of dollars from its payroll, during a month that saw WWE WrestleMania 42 with its costly tickets, leading to the cuts seen the Friday after the big event, as well as this weekend's four departures, which also included JC Matteo and Tonga Loa. Those Fightful spoke to said they knew releases would be a part of WWE's plan moving forward, and other industry sources, including those on the agency side of things, told the outlet the reported contract restructurings could lead to big changes in how talent negotiate moving forward.

According to Fightful, on April 24, the Friday after WrestleMania, in addition to the many main roster and developmental releases, the company also approached "numerous" talent to ask them to take pay cuts, and they were only given two days to decide what to do. The outlet was not given names as to just who accepted those cuts, but reportedly, even some company veterans, including some currently on the shelf with injury, were asked to take a pay cut. The percentages of those cuts were also not confirmed, or if they vary from talent to talent.