Backstage Report On New Day WWE Departure, Potential For More Releases

In what could go down as the most shocking wrestling moment of 2026, news broke on Saturday that WWE and New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had mutually agreed to a release, ending the beloved tag team's decade plus run with the company. Since then, news has emerged that the release was caused by New Day refusing to re-negotiate their contracts they signed in 2025, but it's done little to dull the surprise, as many expected Woods and Kingston would be in WWE for life.

But according to Bryan Alvarez, the biggest shock may have been that New Day wasn't let go alongside the other major WWE departures from a week prior. On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Alvarez revealed he had first heard Woods and Kingston could be out the door during the first wave of cuts.

"The whole New Day thing happened long before it was announced," Alvarez said. "Strangely enough, the first...when they did the first cuts over a week ago, I was texting back and forth with somebody about the cuts and they were like 'I heard New Day.' And I said 'What?!' And then, I asked everybody, and nobody had heard New Day. Everybody was like 'There's no way the New Day would be cut. It wouldn't happen. Big E...' all this kinds of stuff. And then a week later, the New Day are gone."

Alvarez ominously suggested that the cuts weren't stopping with New Day, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, who were also let go on Saturday, as his source has suggested other wrestlers could be on the chopping block.

"There were other names that this person mentioned that are still, apparently, still there," Alvarez said. "So suffice to say, I think there are more names that are yet to be announced. But certainly watching 'SmackDown,' there's a lot of people I'm a little concerned about."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription