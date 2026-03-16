Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Return At AEW Revolution After FTR Defeats Young Bucks

FTR defeated the Young Bucks at tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, retaining the AEW Tag Team Championship, only for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to make their return to the promotion for some revenge against the champs.

The appearance of Cope & Cage, as they're calling themselves, marks the first time the two have been seen on AEW programming since September. Before their absence, FTR had attacked Copeland's wife, former WWE star Beth Phoenix. Copeland and Cage previously defeated FTR at AEW All Out that same month.

Before the big returns, the match kicked off with Matt Jackson and Dax Harwood jawing at each other in the ring before exchanging slaps and strikes. The next few minutes had the two teams brawling and flying back and forth both inside and outside the ring, until FTR was able to hit Matt with a pile driver on the apron while Nick was busted open on the announce table.

This allowed FTR to take control of the match, although Nick was able to bloody Harwood in return for his own wound, which had his face covered in blood. The hotly-contested bout featured some involvement from the Jackson family in the front row, as they fired up the Young Bucks before being taunted by FTR. In the end, after a series of many close calls, and some interference from Stokely Hathaway, FTR was able to pull out the win, putting Nick away with an Avalanche Shatter Machine.

FTR's reign with the AEW tag titles now continues at 114 days and counting. Tonight's match was their fourth successful defense of this reign, and this is their third time holding this championship.