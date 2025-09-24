AEW Dynamite Results 9/24 - AEW Women's World Championship On The Line, Trios Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since winning at AEW All Out as she defends against reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa. During Saturday's pay-per-view event, Statlander emerged victorious against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and former titleholder Toni Storm in a Four-Way Match, putting an end to Storm's 217 day reign in the process.

After himself and Josh Alexander were unsuccessful in challenging Brody King and Bandido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Four-Way Ladder Match that also involved The Young Bucks and JetSpeed, Hechicero looks to redeem himself tonight as he joins forces with his Don Callis Family stablemates Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada to square off with The Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery partner in a Trios Match. Although Briscoe and Hologram's partner remains to be seen, their stablemate Orange Cassidy's return was teased ahead of tonight's show.

Additionally, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan has an announcement to make on tonight's show.