Booker T Believes New Day Are Heading To AEW, Still 'First-Ballot' WWE HOFers

The runs of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE have come to an end, after the New Day members received their release after reportedly refusing to take a pay cut from deals they signed last year. But just because they're out the door now doesn't mean they can't one day return, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Kingston and Woods will be back in WWE. However, as he revealed on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker believes it will be awhile, and will likely happen when it comes time for them to be inducted into the Hall of Fame themselves.

"Those guys are Hall of Famers, okay?" Booker said. "They're WWE Hall of Famers, first ballot hall of farmers when the time comes up. So I'm sure there's going to be a way back for those guys. But still, I'm a realist man. You don't want to leave no money on the table...and out there right now, there's money floating around out there on the table."

In the meantime, Booker believes the duo will find their way over to AEW, much like other WWE veterans such as Adam Copeland and The Hurt Syndicate did. Despite not always being a fan of AEW, Booker has no issue with that, as he believes Woods and Kingston have earned the right to receive huge paydays to close their careers out.

"You can get paid just as much money on your way out...is that not a good deal?" Booker said. "That's what I'm saying. I see so many people hating when I make a comment like that, but dammit, that's a pretty damn good deal if you can get it. So for me, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, just like The Hurt Business, hey, you've got to retire sometime and you want to retire this business with some money in your pocket, okay? That's the way I look at that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription