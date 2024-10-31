Bobby Lashley Destroys Swerve Strickland In AEW Debut Following Dynamite Main Event

The Hurt Syndicate may be near completion, as Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut following the main event of "AEW Dynamite" Wednesday night, after reports of his signing emerged back when Shelton Benjamin officially became "All Elite." The main event saw former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland take on Benjamin, with MVP at ringside, who relentlessly taunted Prince Nana throughout the bout. The match was made following Strickland's decision to stay with his manager rather than join MVP's new stable.

The match was Strickland's first following his brutal loss against "Hangman" Adam Page in an unsanctioned steel cage match at All Out. Strickland started off the match hot, but Benjamin quickly took control for a good portion of the bout. When Strickland was able to battle back, he hit the House Call and went to the top rope, but hit a 450 Splash instead of a Swerve Stomp. Benjamin kicked out and quickly got Strickland into a waist lock. Strickland hit a desperation cutter and took them both out. Strickland got back to the top, but Benjamin followed, and Strickland countered with a Liger Bomb. He followed up with the Swerve Stomp to get the victory.

The camera then panned to MVP at ringside, who made a call while staring down Strickland in the ring. The lights went out quickly, then Lashley's music hit. He got in the ring and got face-to-face with Strickland, and Benjamin distracted Strickland, taking him out and both men beat up the former champion. MVP choked out Nana with his cane, and Lashley got Strickland in a full nelson hold and made him pass out. Referees and security came running down to the ring, and MVP got on the microphone to ask the fans to guess "who's back in business" as the show ended.

