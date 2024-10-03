Shelton Benjamin Debuts On AEW Dynamite, He & Bobby Lashley Both Reportedly All Elite

Shelton Benjamin is back on our screens, and according to Fightful Select, he may not be alone.

After over a year of absence from any major televised promotion, Benjamin appeared alongside MVP on Wednesday's five-year anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite." Benjamin was introduced by MVP as the "President of the Complaints Division," after Prince Nana attempted to air his grievances during one of MVP's backstage segments. Benjamin did little to assuage Nana's actual complaints, instead electing to steal Nana's cup of coffee as he walked off-screen with MVP.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was not present on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," but his AEW debut is reportedly "impending." Benjamin's AEW debut and Lashley's alleged signing lends more credence to recent discussions of a revitalized Hurt Business in AEW. It is believed that the newly-christened "Hurt Syndicate" will mainly see MVP in a managerial capacity, with Benjamin and Lashley performing as in-ring competitors.

After MVP made his AEW debut on the September 25 episode of "Dynamite," he has been attempting to recruit several of AEW's top stars, including former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and current TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Moné. Whether Strickland or Moné will accept MVP's invitation to The Hurt Syndicate remain unclear.

Before his AEW debut, Benjamin had been appearing in a global array of independent promotions, including the UK-based PROGRESS Wrestling and Deadlock Pro Wrestling. Lashley has gone the opposite route, remaining absent from the wrestling world since his WWE contract expired in August 2024. Any further details about Benjamin or Lashley's AEW deal, including exclusivity and length, have yet to be disclosed.