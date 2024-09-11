Members Of Former WWE Faction Reportedly In Talks With AEW

AEW is no stranger to big signings, and it appears AEW President Tony Khan could once again be fishing in the free agency pond for one of the most dominant factions of the last decade. According to Fightful Select, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, former US Champion MVP, and former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin, known as "The Hurt Business" in WWE, have been in discussions with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Advertisement

Not only that, but Totally Harmless Concept LLC filed a trademark for "The Hurt Syndicate," which was filed along with other MVP trademarks. There is no indication that any of the parties are anywhere close to a deal, only that they've been in contact. Benjamin has been a free agent since last year, but it wasn't until this past summer when MVP and Lashley's contracts with the company expired.

In a recent interview, MVP was adamant that he was not done wrestling, and that he and the former Hurt Business had been in contact recently. MVP also appeared at GCW Bloodsport recently, where he challenged Bloodsport figurehead and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett. Lashley hasn't wrestled since May, when he defeated Santos Escobar at a WWE Live Event, while Benjamin has been active on the indies both in the United States and the United Kingdom, including Progress' Super Strong Style 16 Tournament, since his September release. Much like TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Benjamin was released following the finalization of the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings.

Advertisement