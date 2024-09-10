Former WWE Star MVP Teases Something With Hurt Business Teammates: 'Stay Tuned'

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP, these four men were known as "The Hurt Business" in WWE; a dominant faction which helped Lashley become WWE Champion and Alexander and Benjamin become WWE Tag Team Champions, but as it stands, only Alexander is left in WWE. Speaking with K & S Wrestlefest, MVP was asked if The Hurt Business is "dead," and the former United States Champion had an interesting response.

"The Hurt Business is dead, and it was killed off by the powers that be at WWE, but I can say that myself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are ... talking amongst ourselves about what we want to do going forward so I say 'Stay tuned,'" MVP teased. MVP would not go further about what the trio is planning. Lashley's contract with WWE expired in August, and "The All-Mighty" opted not to renew it. MVP's contract expired around the same time, though he'd already announced his plans to leave the company in July. Benjamin was released in September 2023, following the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings, which saw numerous longtime employees and superstars released.

It's possible the group is heading to AEW, but it could also follow in the footsteps of former WWE star Nic Nemeth, who joined TNA in January and skyrocketed to the company's top title within months. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has said that the group would likely fare better in TNA than AEW. MVP also appeared at GCW's Josh Barnett's Bloodsport recently, and GCW has been visited by former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal), as well as WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

