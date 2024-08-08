Backstage Update On Bobby Lashley's Status With WWE

Much like the world of MLW, free agency in pro wrestling never stops moving, especially in 2024. Already this week have there been numerous reports about the future of AEW's The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, and how they appear set to leave AEW in favor of joining WWE. Now it's time for the worm to turn, as another update on an impending free agent suggests they could be leaving WWE for AEW.

Fightful Select reports that Bobby Lashley, who was first reported to have his contract expiring a few weeks ago, is set to become a free agent this weekend. The belief around WWE, at least as of SummerSlam last weekend, is that Lashley will not be returning to the promotion and that there were no creative plans for him, effectively ending Lashley's second stint with the promotion that began in 2018.

As for what this means for Lashley showing up in AEW, a potential run with the promotion has been discussed, though there have been no negotiations due to Lashley remaining under WWE contract for the time being. While it's believed Lashley will make at least one appearance for AEW, if not sign with them, he is expected to draw interest elsewhere, including in the MMA world, where Lashley competed from 2008 to 2020, and promotions in Japan.

Lashley hitting the free agent market comes only weeks after MVP, his former stablemate in the Hurt Business, also departed WWE, making his first post-WWE appearance at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. MVP's departure also helped fuel rumors of Lashley heading to AEW, as reports emerged that he, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin were looking to join the promotion in hopes of reuniting the Hurt Business, though it was unclear what interest AEW had at the time.