Why WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Would Rather The Hurt Business Reunite In TNA Than AEW
Earlier this week, it was reported that both former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and former United States Champion MVP's contracts were due to expire soon. With both expected to leave the company in the coming weeks, it has been believed they have an interest in joining AEW to reunite their former stable The Hurt Business alongside former stablemate Shelton Benjamin.
As speculation continues over what is next for the members of The Hurt Business, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken to his "Hall of Fame" podcast to argue that they may be better off in TNA thanks to a smaller roster. "It's not so saturated in TNA where these guys would be seen and highlighted on a weekly basis," said Booker.
Booker may not be alone in his belief, as criticism has been levied at AEW for years regarding their often-bloated roster. While Booker acknowledges AEW may offer the stable more money, he believes they would do fine in TNA. "Of course, they could end up in AEW and of course, they would probably make a whole lot more money," said Booker. "If done right in TNA the money would still be there for them because they could go out and do other projects ... I think it's a win-win situation over there."
Fantasy booking The Hurt Business in TNA
Booker expressed feelings that members of The Hurt Business would not be booked well in AEW, particularly due to the larger physique of MVP and Lashley when compared to the average size of AEW talent. "I just don't think they fit into what Tony Khan's vision of that show is," said Booker.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer continues to fantasy book what a potential Hurt Business reunion could look like in TNA, especially regarding Lashley getting involved with a former TNA World Champion. "Add Moose to the fold, getting his title back and all that ... it would work perfectly fine," said Booker. "Then Bobby and Moose are going to have some friction there sooner or later."
Moose and Lashley faced in TNA on multiple occasions during Lashley's tenure with the company prior to returning to WWE in 2018. Moose recently lost the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary, getting pinned by Joe Hendry before Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, picked up the win and his first championship in TNA.
